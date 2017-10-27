COUNTY NEWS: Town beats Ibiza as top relaxing retreat in Europe

A West Sussex town has beaten Ibiza, Italy and France to be crowned the top relaxation destination in Europe.

Arundel came top in the holiday price comparison site TravelSupermarket’s Mindful Getaway Guide, which ranks the top 20 UK and European destinations to visit to embrace mindfulness - the popular practice of ultimate relaxation in appreciating the present moment, for mind-body health.

It beat stiff competiton from Ibiza, a UNESCO World Heritage City, and yoga hotspots in sun-soaked Croatia, Italy and Spain.

Emma Grimster, TravelSupermarket spokesperson, said: “Steeped in history, Arundel, in Sussex, has been crowned the top of the UK and European list, out-chilling Skyros in Greece, Ischia in Italy and Ibiza, as the most calm and serene spot in Europe, with the best amenities to relax the body and mind.

“Set within the stunning vale of the South Downs, it’s has a surprisingly booming wellness community and opportunities are aplenty for soul seekers including yoga retreats, mindful workshops, nature reserves and more.”

Compiled by travel writers Kiri Nowak and Lucy McGuire, the guide ranked the number of relaxing activities, such as yoga or meditation, at each destination, the population density and the number of spas.

To see the full guide, click here.

Top 20 UK destinations to escape to:

1. Arundel, Sussex

2. Southwold, Suffolk

3. Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire and Dunbartonshire

4. Ilkey, Yorkshire

5. Cirencester, Gloucestershire

6. Newquay, Cornwall

7. Woodbridge, Suffolk

8. Malmesbury, Wiltshire

9. Brecon Beacons, South Wales

10. Isle of Man, British Isles

11. Durham, County Durham

12. Totnes, Devon

13. Malvern (and Malvern Hills), Worcestershire

14. Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

15. Holywood, County Down

16. Bath, Somerset

17. Barnstaple, Devon

18. Frome, Somerset

19. Perth, Perthshire

20. Winchester, Hampshire

Top 20 European destinations to escape to

1. Arundel, UK

2. Southwold, UK

3. Skyros, Greece

4. Chamonix, France

5. Loch Lomond, UK

6. Ilkey, UK

7. Ischia, Italy

8. Brac, Croatia

9. Ibiza, Spain

10. Cirencester, UK

11. Capri, Italy

12. Newquay, UK

13. Woodbridge, Suffolk

14. Malmesbury, Wiltshire

15. Brecon Beacons, South Wales

16. Fuerteventura, Spain

17. Grindavik, Iceland

18. Isle of Man, British Isles

19. Lagos, Portugal

20. Baden-Baden, Germany