COUNTY NEWS: Tributes paid to man who died after A27 collision

Tributes have been paid to Trevor Campbell, the 59-year-old Sompting man named by police who died after he was in collision with a car on the A27 at Lancing on Thursday (February 9).

His widow, Rosemary, to whom he was married for 32 years, said: “We’re all devastated by what’s happened. Trevor was such a wonderful man and he will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.”

Born in Richmond-upon-Thames, Mr Campbell had family roots in the north-east and was an avid Sunderland football club supporter.

“He was red and white through and through, “ said Mrs Campbell.

“One of his greatest experiences was being at Wembley in 1973 when the team won the FA Cup final against Leeds United.”

The couple met in Richmond when Mrs Campbell was working in a bar and were married in the town.

Mr Campbell worked for British Aerospace at Kingston-on-Thames and later Dunsfold in Surrey before in 1989 the couple moved to West Sussex.

They had a daughter, Ella, now aged 28 and she and her husband Andrew Adams have a daughter, Aerith, aged two.

“Trevor absolutely doted on Aerith, just as he did our own daughter, and his death is going to leave a huge gap in our family.”

After moving south Mr Campbell served for 20 years as a traffic warden and later worked in the police evidence store at Durrington. He was proud to have received several chief constable’s commendations.

His leisure interests included fishing and bird-watching.

In latter years he was employed as a porter/cleaner at Lancing College, and was taking his usual walk to work when Thursday’s tragic collision occurred.

Lancing headmaster Dominic Oliver said: “Trevor was a long serving and loyal member of the Domestic Services Team at Lancing College.

“He was well known by many people and the whole community at Lancing is deeply saddened and shocked by his death. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family at this time.”