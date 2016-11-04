COUNTY NEWS: Trump the guy for bonfire celebrations

Donald Trump has been revealed as the guy for a Sussex bonfire this weekend.

The effigy of the presidential candidate is due to be placed on the bonfire in Poynings tomorrow evening (Saturday November 5).

It has been placed in the Royal Oak pub, in The Street, Poynings for the last few days.

As part of the Poynings bonfire celebrations, a parade will leave the Royal Oak pub at around 6.15pm.

Mr Trump’s effigy will be carried on a chair by four local people where it will be placed onto the bonfire located in the farmers field at 6.30pm.

Owner of the Royal Oak pub Jan Scott said: “The Donald Trump effigy will be part of the Poynings bonfire celebrations of 2016.

“The effigy has been sat in the pub for the last few days and has attracted a lot of local people to have photographs taken with it.

“I am not aware that it has offended anyone which is good.

“Donald Trump was chosen because of how much he is in the news recently of course and all the customers have said how much they love it.”

After the bonfire, the Poynings firework display is due to take place at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.