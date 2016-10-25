COUNTY NEWS:Vote for the best Wild Sussex shot

Twelve superb wildlife and landscape images have been chosen from the hundreds entered in this year’s Sussex Wildlife Trust ‘Wild Sussex’ photo competition.

Now it’s up to the public to decide the overall winner, by voting for their favourite by 31 October. First prize is £100 cash and the runner-up will receive a mug and tea towel designed by talented local artist Mark Greco. The final 12 pictures will feature in Sussex Wildlife Trust’s 2017 online calendar, available to download in December. The overall winning image will feature in their members’ magazine, monthly enews and on their website.

Professional wildlife photographer, David Plummer, who selected the final 12 said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the quality of entries this year and it was a tough job to choose the finalists from more than 500 photographs.’

To see the final 12 and make your choice visit: www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/vote.

All pictures courtesy of Sussex Wildlife Trust

