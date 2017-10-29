COUNTY NEWS: Woman found dead in Sussex street

A woman has been found dead in a city centre street this morning (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive woman in Baffin’s Lane, Chichester, at 9.03am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police attended Baffins Lane, Chichester, following a report of an unresponsive female in that location.

“Unfortunately the female was found deceased.

“Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances but it is not being treated as suspicious.”