COUNTY NEWS: Woman found dead in Sussex street

A woman has been found dead in a city centre street this morning (Sunday).
Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive woman in Baffin’s Lane, Chichester, at 9.03am.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police attended Baffins Lane, Chichester, following a report of an unresponsive female in that location.
“Unfortunately the female was found deceased.
“Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances but it is not being treated as suspicious.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Crawley Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.