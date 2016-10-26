Couple find love ... aboard the No 430 bus

A couple found themselves on the road to love when they met each other aboard a bus - 25 years after first clapping eyes on each other.

Keith Fisher was driving the No 430 bus when he picked up passenger Bonnie Gwatkin, manager of Greggs bakery store in Queensway, Crawley.

Love blossomed after a few more bus journeys - and now the couple have become man and wife.

The couple had met 25 years before that first fateful bus journey while they were both working for Royal Mail in Redhill.

“But,” said Keith, 54, “we were just colleagues and didn’t really speak.

“I bumped into her again about five years ago. She was a passenger on my bus. It was just a quick hello and goodbye.

“Then she got my bus home a few times again and that’s how our relationship started. Just a coffee here and there.”

Love-struck Keith finally popped the question by getting down on one knee to a surprised Bonnie while she was in the middle of working a shift in Greggs.

Keith, who is a regular driver with Metrobus on the 460 Crawley to Epsom route and the 430/435 routes around Surrey, tied the knot with Bonnie at Leatherhead Register Office. A reception followed, attended by many bus drivers and friends.