Couple left ‘high and dry’ in mouldy flat

A Crawley couple who fear their mouldy flat is putting their children’s health at risk believe they have been left ‘high and dry’ by the council.

Cameron Masters, 21, and Kaylee Tomlinson, 25, live in a council flat in Ilfield Drive with their two sons, Bobbi, three and Byron, one.

The pair said since moving in three years ago they have been plagued with problems.

We reported last month that the couple feared for their children’s health after Byron, who was ten months old at the time, had to be taken to hospital with bronchitis.

The council previously said they had carried out works to combat the problem and had offered the couple advice.

Cameron, a plasterer, said: “It’s been over a month and the council still haven’t been able to finish what needs to be finished, even after me phoning and chasing them.

“I wrote a letter of complaint which they asked us to do as it would help us but we got a letter back basically saying that the mould was our fault – so we are just going round in circles with the council year after year.

“The surveyor who visited us said it will just keep coming back round again through the paint, especially when the weather worsens.

“I do not want to be paying for a flat when it keeps getting mouldy. We are full rent payers, it is not like we are on benefits – I don’t see why we should have to live in these conditions.

“A lady who used to live here has even got in touch with us and said she had the same issue when she lived here with her little boy.”

The couple previously told the Observer how they had to sleep in one bedroom together for five months because of the fungus.

Cameron is also asthmatic and suffers from Raynaud’s disease, which causes some areas of the body – such as fingers and toes – to feel numb and cold in response to cold temperatures or stress.

He said the mould had caused ‘upset and strain’ on the pair’s relationship.

He added: “Kaylee suffers from depression and I worry if the mould comes back our children will get ill again.

“I don’t understand how the council can be ok with having a family live in this flat.

“We wouldn’t want to put anyone in the same situation either. We have done everything the council has asked us to do. We have been left high and dry. We want to be moved as we are never going to get away from it.”

A council spokesman said: “In April, we sent Miss Tomlinson a letter outlining the details of the problem and the works we were able to carry out to try and alleviate the issue.

“At this point in time we have carried out all works possible and have continued to offer advice on how to reduce mould including ensuring adequate ventilation, such as opening windows for a small period of time each day and avoid drying towels and clothes on radiators.

“If the applicant would like to discuss her application to move a different council house, she should make contact direct with the council.”

