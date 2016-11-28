Crash and broken down lorry cause further delays near Pease Pottage

More delays are being reported near Pease Pottage following two incidents involving a crash and a broken down lorry.

Police said officers were currently attending a crash near junction 11 of the A23, which has caused heavy congestion along the road.

A broken down lorry has also been reported further along the road adding to the delays.

Earlier this morning a lorry trailer caught fire on the A264 forcing the road to close.

The blaze caused damaged to the tarmac near the Tollgate roundabout and the road is still currently shut.

