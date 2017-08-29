Crawley 0 Charlton Athletic 2: Reds suffer Checkatrade Trophy defeat

A goal in each half handed Crawley Town a defeat at the hands of League 1 club Charlton Athletic in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Addicks took the lead in the 37th minute when Ben Reeves turned and fired into the bottom corner of the net.

Crawley Town's Yusuf Mersin, left, makes a save against Charlton Athletic in the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture by PW Sporting Photography



Karl Robinson's side added a second goal midway through the second half scored by substitute George Lapslie.



Harry Kewell made seven changes to the side which beat Swindon on Saturday.



New loan signing from Cardiff City Ibrahim Meite made his first start having come on as a substitute in Wiltshire.



Goalkeeper Yousif Mersin, Joe McNerney, Kaby Djalo, Josh Payne, Dennon Lewis, and Thomas Verheydt all came in while Dannie Bulman wore the captain's armband.

Crawley Town's head coach Harry Kewell in the dug-out before the game against Charlton Athletic in the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture by PW Sporting Photography



Reds lost two players through injury in the first half as first right-back Lewis Young was replaced by Aryan Tajbakhsh then midfielder Bulman came off to be replaced by Billy Clifford.



Crawley set up a great chance to score when Lewis crossed to Meite who saw his deflected shot saved by caught by keeper Dillon Phillips.



From the other end, Karlan Ahearne-Grant fired straight at Mersin.



Reeves gave the visitors the lead when he outwitted the Redds defence from the edge of the area and turned sharply before shooting low into the goal.



Crawley then nearly responded in fine style with a good move involving Clifford, Verheydt and Camara who scuffed his shot wide.



Kewell made his third change of the game nine minutes into into the second half when Verheydt came off for Moussa Sanoh.



Dennon Lewis crossed from the right and Kaby Djalo showed determination when he won the ball from a Charlton opponent and shot low at goal, forcing a save from Phillips.



The Addicks made it 2-0 on 69 minutes with a breakaway move put away by academy product Lapslie, who was making his debut.



Reds created several good chances with moved down the right from Dennon Lewis but he could not find a team-mate to put anoyof them away.

Panutche Camara fired a shot over the bar from the edge of the area before Josh Payne hit a powerful free-kick which was tipped over the bar by Phillips.

REDS: Mersin, Young (Tajbakhsh 15), McNerney, Yorwerth, Djalo, Payne, Bulman (capt) (Clifford 33), Camara, Lewis, Meite, Verheydt (Sanoh 54)

Unused subs: Morris, Lelan

CHARLTON: Phillips, Djiksteel, Konsa, Sarr, Barnes (Jackson 67), Crofts (capt) (Maloney 89, Aribo, Charles-Cook, Reeves (Lapslie 54), Ahearne-Grant, Hackett-Fairchild

Unused subs: Maynard-Brewer, Yamfam

REFEREE: Nick Kinsley

ATTENDANCE: 1,666 (650 away)