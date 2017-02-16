Crawley boss Drummy tells fans: 'We're building for a better future'

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy wants the fans to realise the club is still a work in progress and is building for the future.

He is reacting to criticism from some fans about what they perceive as negative tactics.

The former Chelsea academy head coach would like to persuade the critics he is hoping to improve Crawley’s fortunes bit by bit, but not by throwing excess amounts of money at the challenge.

He said: “We’re building; Matt (Gray) and I and the staff have brought in 22 players this year.

“We are midtable. We’ve got a structure at the club. If you look below us there are clubs who are struggling.

“Zira Eren (the club’s owner) has put in a base in here. We are not always going to win. But I like to see the effort and the mentality and the positivity at the club projected.

“While also accepting you are going to get some sort of conjecture, and some sort of criticism which is not a problem.

“That’s what football’s about. In my 18 years at Arsenal and Chelsea, my sons and daughter take a massive interest in my job and they all give me their opinions about the team.

“I go home and they give me the same opinions that Geoff Thornton or Steve Herbert has, and that’s fine.

“I will happily explain anything at a fans’ forum.

“We are in a transition - that’s the biggest thing I can say to the fans - and it takes time. It isn’t for the lack of positivity from everyone.”

Drummy praised the fans who have made it recently to the long away trips, he appreciated the big commitment they make and is keen to build up a good rapport with them.

He revealed: “I come out of the dressing room and put my thinking cap on, I normally sit somewhere in the stadium - I see some fans there before kick-off and then I see more turn up, that’s quite important to me because I can see they have come to watch Crawley, our team.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 1,000 or 30. You appreciate that it means something to them and that’s important to me.

“I am very much an engaging person and I’m not everyone’s cup of tea because I say what I feel sometimes but I like to have an affinity with them.

“Slowly I want to evolve this so we are a force. It’s where I want to get it. But first I need to maintain our status in the league.

“There are clubs in the Conference who are on much bigger budgets, paying a lot more money than us.

“I guess the fans will understand. We had the heady days of Steve Evans and then there was a lull and that’s where we want to correct it.

“But it’s not by throwing money at it, we want to build a club with personality, values and honesty.

“I talk with Ziya’s rep every day about football and the club and it’s a very open conversation. It’s both ways - I tell Ziya what I think as I’ve been in this (football) a long time.

“It is hopefully something that is hopefully going to grow. That’s important to me.

“Sometimes I want to put on a performance. I want the fans to see us attacking, Jimmy Smith crossing to Jordan (Roberts) and he nearly scores.

“Sometimes I have to hold back when we go to big places and keep behind the ball and defend, but that for me is not entertainment.

“Slowly I want us to evolve and become a force at home and away. It is hopefully something that is going to grow.”

Drummy would like to build the club and progress up the league, but not try to do too much, too soon.

He said: “I think Burton and Bournemouth are models. So anything’s possible. But if you go too high and you haven’t got the structures in place, you become a yo-yo club.

“There are clubs which go through relegations, like Blackpool, who were a big club five years ago and was speaking with my good friend Gary Bowyer (Blackpool manager), they were a massive club five years ago in the Premier League with Charlie Adam and Ian Holloway and I think that’s really difficult.

“Ziya’s a businessman, I am a coach that wants to be successful and I think you’ve got to work hard but be realistic in your planning.”