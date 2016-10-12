Crawley branch of national diner set to close

The Crawley branch of a national American diner chain is set to close.

The closure of 26 Ed’s Easy Diners across the UK follows a pre-packaged sale of the brand to Giraffe Concepts, owned by food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan. Last month the firm appointed KPMG to search for new investors. The chain sells burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, fries, breakfast and desserts.

The Crawley branch is situated in the County Mall.

A total of 26 of the existing 59 restaurants are set to close with immediate effect.