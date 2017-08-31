Crawley celebrates 70th Pakistan Defence Day

Crawley celebrated the 70th Pakistan Defence Day in the Civic Hall on Sunday (August 27).
The event was enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds and included a quiz and children’s entertainment. Chief guest Sahibzada Amir Jahangir and south east president Roomi Malik delivered speeches to remind the audience of the sacrifices made to allow Pakistan its independence and to raise hope towards a brighter future.
