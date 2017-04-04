Crawley defender Blackman admits it was never going to be easy at Newport

Crawley Town left-back Andre Blackman admitted it was never going to be easy to play the second to bottom team who were fighting to stay up in front of a noisy home crowd in South East Wales on Saturday.

Reds lost 1-0 away to Newport County following an 18th minute goal put away by from long-range by ex-Worthing player Mickey Demetriou.

The former Arsenal youth Blackman said: “They are fighting for survival so anywhere you go it’s going to be a big test. To them this is most probably like a World Cup Final.”

Blackman agreed the Rodney Parade playing surface was not great to play on but stressed it was the same for both sides.

He said: “It’s not the best pitch but they are playing on the same pitch.

“It just turned out they got an early goal and we were behind and then we tried to get back in the game and their keeper made a few good saves and that’s how it ended.”

Blackman, 26, was disappointed Reds’ good away run of two wins and two draws was ended, but was not surprised it happened playing a team which is deep in the relegation zone.

He said: “When you come to these places and they are at the bottom of the table, they’ll always make it hard and they scored an early goal and they defended.

“We had a few chances and we just didn’t take them.”