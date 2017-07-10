Crawley discus star Lally seals Team GB place for World Championships

Crawley discus star Jade Lally is ecstatic after booking her Team GB place for the forthcoming World Athletics Championships in London.

She sealed her selection by winning the World Championships Team Trials at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham last Sunday.

It was a great achievement, having missed out on selection for the 2012 Olympics in London.

She revealed: “It was a great relief and was more nerve-racking than last year qualifying for the Olympics.

“I have had a back injury since two days after getting the distance in Australia and it’s been hard adapting to what I can do.

"I have had four injections in my back and physio twice a week to keep on top of things.”

She led from the start and recorded her best distance of 58.14m with her fifth throw to win convincingly by 5.41 metres and become British champion for the sixth time.

Lally had already reached the qualifying standard of 61.20m with a distance of 62.15m at the Sydney Olympic Park in Australia in February.

But she was still required to finish in the top-two at the weekend to make sure of selection.

Lally, 30, said: “I have been having problems finding my rhythm. But the job is done and I’m on my way to London.

“It’s amazing as I’ve only competed at the London Olympic Stadium once in front of an audience - at the Anniversary Games in 2016.”

Lally will compete this week in competitions in Sweden and Dublin as she prepares for the ultimate challenge in London from August 5-13.