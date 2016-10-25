Crawley family facing huge costs after father is paralysed

A Crawley family has been left facing huge costs after a father was left paralysed after a motorbike incident.

Carl Martin, 36, an experienced motorbike rider and ex racer, had a ‘freak accident’ while on a track day. according to his wife, Zoe.

Carl was left with a punctured lung, broken ribs, fractured neck and a spinal cord injury that means he will need to adapt to life in a wheelchair.

The couple live with their two-year-old daughter Jessica in Church Lane in Copthorne, in a house they bought as a project two years ago. Carl had taught himself to plaster and was doing all the work himself when the accident happened.

Unfortunately Zoe says the family’s insurance does not cover Carl’s life-changing injuries and expensive work is needed to get the house ready for when Carl is able to return home.

“We are fortunate to have lovely friends who have set up a JustGiving page,” Zoe says, but she doesn’t know if it will be enough to cover all the changes that need to be made to the house.

“I have had local builders offer their skills but I don’t know how to pull it together.”

Carl is expected to be in hospital for four weeks before staying in north London for three months for rehabilitation where he will adapt to life in a wheelchair.

“I’m worried I won’t have the house adapted in time,” Zoe added.

“Ideally I would get it done for Christmas as depending on his progress he could be allowed out to spend Christmas Day with us.

Members of the public wishing to support Carl and his family can donate via his JustGiving page.

At time of writing more than £13,000 has been raised toward a target of £20,000.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and fiends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.