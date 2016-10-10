Crawley fashion designer teen wins national contest

A Crawley teenager has beaten 100 fashion students to be crowned winner of the 2016 Fashion Futures Final.

Holy Trinity School student Georgie Hudd, 18, was one of 21 finalists selected from a shortlist of 100 of the country’s young designers who took part in FAD workshops earlier this year.

Organised by the charity FAD (Fashion Awareness Direct), the contest was held in London during London Fashion Week last month.

The designers presented garments inspired by the artistic heritage of the Indian Subcontinent, fused with London street-style.

Georgie’s work was highly praised by an expert jury panel for its impeccable construction, attention to detail and thorough research.

The look consisted of three individual pieces that layered together beautifully to create an original yet commercial look.

Her prize, a placement with the design team at George at Asda, was presented by May Martin, former presenter of the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee.

On the night Georgie said: “It was such a shock! I’m really happy, really excited.

“It’s been an amazing experience over the last nine months; I’ve met so many inspirational people!”

May Martin, former presenter of the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee said of her: “The overall winner is exceptional, really exceptional.

“I’m a traditional sewer and she ticked all the boxes, but she also ticked the boxes of fusion and layering and techniques – she had the whole package.”

Georgie was one of five award winners announced by FAD founder and CEO, Maria Alvarez and fellow jury members Lorraine McNee, head of design at George at Asda, Phil Northey from the Skills and Opportunities Fund at Natwest and Delores Oblitey, designer and former Fashion Futures finalist.

To be selected for the Fashion Futures Final, the teenagers undertook ten weeks of practical workshops with FAD before presenting their finished toiles and portfolios to a panel of industry experts.

The selected finalists, chosen from over 100 entrants, then spent five days with FAD mentors at The University of East London creating their garments for the London catwalk.

Now in its 15th year, the Fashion Futures project sponsored by George at Asda and Natwest provides hands-on training and industry experience to 16-19 year olds, targeting disadvantaged young people with free places and mentoring support.

For more information about FAD and the Fashion Futures initiative go to www.fad.org.uk