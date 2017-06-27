Crawley near top of table for broadband speed

Crawley has one of the fastest broadband speeds across Sussex and neighbouring counties, new research from consumers association Which? has revealed.

The average speed is 24.2Mbps, which is the third best across Sussex, only beaten by Adur (29.2) and Brighton and Hove (25.3).

However, nearby Horsham registers just 14.2Mbps which is still above the minimum recommended speed of 10Mbps for families under the Government Universal Service Obligation.

If you’re travelling to the Orkney Islands, then you’ll struggle to download any films as the slowest average download speed is just 6.3Mpbs.

At the other end of the spectrum, though, Tamworth in Staffordshire has a recorded speed of 30.4Mpbs.

For more information on broadbands speeds and the opportunity to use the Which? broadband speed checker for to their website.