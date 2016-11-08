Crawley sees historic Dublin Rising retold on Hawth stage

Crawley has marked the centenary of Dublin’s 1916 Easter Rising with a special event at The Hawth Theatre last week.

Crawley’s Celtic and Irish Cultural Society organised to link with the Irish government’s plans for a year long global commemoration.

Crawley commemorates the Centenary of Dublins 1916 Easter Rising at The Hawth Theatre. (L-R) Cllr Chris Mullins, Gerry Molumby, Chris Holland, Larry Kenny and John Nolan - picture submitted by the The Celtic and Irish Cultural Society (C.I.C.S.) www.celtic-irish.co.uk

The event ‘One Easter Morn’ taken from a well known ballad of the era told the story in poetry prose music and song of the most significant week in recent Irish History where an ill-fated, poorly planned but determined Insurrection started Ireland’s final push to claim Independence.

Society chairman John Nolan said: “One Easter Morn provided the opportunity for Crawley’s audience to familiarise themselves with the distinctive dynamics of Irish history.

“Just as involvement in the First World War had a major impact on Ireland, so too the Rising was an important event in British history and in the remaking of relations between the two nations.

“It was the beginning of a new era between the two nations and a chance to look back over the last 100 years and take stock of the distance travelled.”

‘One Easter Morn’ is based on barrister James Stephen’s notes and first-hand experience of the days and nights of Easter Week leading up to the capture and execution of the leaders.

With the use of slide projections, compere Gerry Molumby of Triskellion Irish Theatre set the scene and narrated the show with live music from Irish Mist with Joe Giltrap on guitar and bodhran and Malcolm Rodgers on fiddle singing some of the famous Irish ballads.

The Celtic and Irish Cultural Society (C.I.C.S.) aims to promote and support Celtic & Irish Cultural and heritage events in the Southeast of England. The society is motivated to ensure that Irish cultural heritage is demonstrated to the community within is coverage area by promoting and supporting the contribution of the Irish emigrant communities. The society liaises closely with statutory authorities to ensure that matters affecting Irish emigrant populations are addressed. It’s activities are key to addressing social inclusion to integrate the Irish community more fully into Crawley’s multicultural society and provide opportunities for social interaction and creative expression to help people develop social skills, build their confidence and lead more active and healthy lives.