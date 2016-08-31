Crawley sign international former Chelsea midfielder

Crawley Town have left it late on transfer deadline day but announced their new man - ex Chelsea youngster and Guinea-Bissau international Aliu Kaby Djalo.

The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year contract at Reds, subject to international clearance and EFL ratification.

Djalo is the permanent signing that head coach Dermot Drummy has been hinting at this week.

He spent last season playing in the Finish league for PS Kemi, while his former clubs include Gaz Metan Media and MKP Pogoń Siedlce during spells in Romania, Yugoslavia, Cyprus and Poland.

In his early career, the youngster spent five season at Chelsea, where he worked under Drummy and progress into the reserve team.

Drummy said: “He’s been playing at a good standard in Finland and we think he is more than capable of doing very well for us.

“He’s strong, passes the ball well and covers the ground. A bit like Enzio (Boldewijn), Kaby is desperate to forge a successful career here in England. He’s had a couple of false starts in that regard but we’re delighted to have signed him.”

Djalo is on international duty again this week, for a qualifier against DR Congo in Brazaville this weekend.

