Crawley Town director Selim Gaygusuz promises unhappy fans three new quality signings next week

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz has announced the club expects to make three more quality signings next week.

He took to Twitter to reveal Reds' recruitment plans today in response to unhappy fans following the sale of topscorer James Collins to Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

Reds fan @benAFC said: "Really hope they're something to get excited about, everyone will be feeling pretty low right now."

Andy Salmon Andy Salmon‏ @fish01551 said: "Agreed. Family morale low before a ball kicked"

Selim Sezer Gaygusuz‏ @selim_Sezer said: "To the family. I understand the upset. 3 new faces of a strong calibre to be announced next week. We will succeed."