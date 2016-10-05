Crawley Town owner praises players, fans, staff and hails Drummy as ‘natural leader’

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren has hailed manager Dermot Drummy as a ‘natural leader’ as well as praising the club’s players, fans and staff.

The Turkish businessman completed the takeover of the League Two outfit back in March and the club’s fortunes have been improving both on and off the pitch ever since.

After a stuttering season last year, the steel magnate replaced Mark Yates at the helm with former Chelsea and Arsenal academy man Drummy and Reds are looking a newly-established force on the pitch.

Off-the-field, they also seem to be heading in a new direction with a fresh emphasis on marketing and promotion raising their profile.

Attendance are slowly picking up and there is a new-wave of optimism around the Checkatrade Stadium - something that has not gone unnoticed by the president.

In a message to the ‘Crawley Town Family’ on the club’s official website, Eren wrote: “Firstly I would like to thank the players and management for their spirit and mentality. The pride shown in the Crawley shirt has been immense and long may it continue.

“The never say die attitude is an element that can not be bought. Dermot Drummy has proven to be a natural leader for this team and has created a positive footballing side.

“The spirit, passion and unity will only improve as the team continues to grow as a family.

“Sincerely, I thank the fans for their continued support of the team. The atmosphere has been great and the away fans at Morecambe were our 12th man. We have a culture building. Crawley Town is making the right noises and will continue to do so.

“Off the pitch all the staff have been integral to the positive atmosphere. I thank you all for expressing passion for Crawley Town and your hard work.

“There will be moments of joy and sadness - this is a certainty and we have to be one throughout the season.”