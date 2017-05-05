Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren to appoint new head coach in two weeks

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren is expecting to appoint Dermot Drummy's successor in the next two weeks.

He does not have anyone lined-up but is about to begin the process of interviewing candidates for the job from a shortlist of six or seven.

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren, left, with director Selim Gayusuz at today's press conference at the Checkatrade Stadium. Picture by James Boardman.

He said: "The manager I appoint has to be successful. Would you I will make sure that will happen and that's my aim.

"My main aim or priority is someone who actually knows the club and had the club in their heart.

"It could be an ex-player and it's someone who is young, someone who is active on the touchline.

"Someone who I believe will be successful or has been successful.

"There are six to seven people - after this press conference I will invite people. I will not just appoint the first person. I want to speak to all the candidates."

He added: "It will take two weeks maximum."

Eren also revealed he is launching a new under-23s team to support the first team for next campaign.

He said: "I want to bring in an under-23s team for the next season.

"I could have put money for an academy but I am hungry for success.

"The under-23s will play mainly friendly games against other football league clubs, a minimum of 12 games to be played in the season."

Eren is not considering bringing in Turkish players to play in Britain because of work permit restrictions on countries outside the EU.

"No, not as a priority. You can't bring Turkish players in.

"If it is going to be possible if it is going to be useful for the squad and better for than the players already here, then why not? But not just for the sake of bringing in a Turkish player."

Eren is happy to keep using the training ground at Oakwood FC's Tinsley Lane and have firmly put behind them plans to use the Sikh Gurdwara and Community Sport Centre in Ifield which they announced as their new base in June 2016.

He said: "When I spoke to the council (Crawley Borough Council) my main expectation was to be directed to or be given a nice training ground which was close to the club.

"For a professional football team the facilities at Ifield were not good enough because it was not seeded and was not ready for pre-season.

Operations director Kelly Derham added: "It would have cost £100,000 to get the ground ready."

Eren confirmed: "We are happy where we are (at Oakwood) and that will be on-going.

"If we find something which is better I will consider it.

"I am ready to give more money for a much higher standard of training facilities, I want the best.

"In Africa there are professional world class players who have played without trainers on astroturf.

"The main thing is to be successful is to be together to gel, to have that air of belief and success from day one."

Eren stressed he keeps in close contact with everything going on both and on and off the field at Crawley.

"Even if I am not in England I can watch every game through live streaming, so I am in regular touch with the club.

"I am just focused on Crawley Town."