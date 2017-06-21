Crawley Town to play Port Vale at home in opening day fixture

Crawley Town kick-off their League 2 campaign with a home game against the first team they ever played in the Football League, Port Vale.

The Valiants were relegated from League 1 and will come to the Checkatrade.com Stadium on the first day of the season on Saturday, August 5.

Crawley Town's fixture list

Reds then travel to Cheltenham Town for their first away game on Saturday, August 12 before returning to play Cambridge United at home on Saturday, August 19.

Harry Kewell's side face two of their nearest rivals both in September, with a trip to Stevenage on Tuesday, September 12 and north London club Barnet on Saturday, September 23.

Boxing Day sees a home game against Essex club Colchester United followed by another home festive fixture on December 30 against Stevenage.

Reds travel to Yeovil Town on January 1 and again face former manager Steve Evans' Mansfield Town in the final game of the season, this time away on Saturday, May 5.