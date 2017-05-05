Crawley Town to run new under-23s team

Crawley Town are to run a new under-23s team next season.

Owner Ziya Eren announced this at today's press conference held at the Checkatrade Stadium following yesterday's departure of head coach Dermot Drummy.

The Turkish chairman Eren wants to improve fortunes and facilities both on and off the pitch.

He said: "I would like to announce that the under-23s of Crawley Town Football Club will be in action next season."

Eren said they will play a minimum of 12 friendlies against other football league clubs..

He also highlighted other improvements which he has made during since taking over.

They include pre-training changing facilities, a new scoreboard and additional staff who have been added such as a new fitness coach and an analyst.