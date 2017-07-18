CRICKET: Clifford takes six wickets as Ifield strengthen lead by beating Eastbourne

Ifield strengthened their lead with a comfortable six-wicket home win over Eastbourne.

Paul Clifford took wickets and there were again runs for Dan Smith.

Skipper Jack Groves won the toss and bowled and the decision paid off immediately when Wells was bowled by Clifford and then in Pratik Patel’s first over Sussex professional Delray

Rawlins was caught at deep fine leg by Mahad Ahmed for just one to leave the visitors at 5 for 2.

Wickets continued to fall regularly and Eastbourne were soon struggling on 46 for 7 with the only real resistance coming from Joe Pocklington and when Jordy Watts joined him they at least gave the Ifield bowlers something to think about and took the score to 86 before Pocklington’s resistance ended when he was caught for 27.

Watts batted sensibly and was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

By the time he was last man out, the total was 140 and he was on 52.

Clifford picked up an excellent haul of 6 for 52.

Ifield’s innings started off steadily enough and although they lost Clifford with the score on 20, Tom Wragg and Dan Smith took the score to 71 before Wragg was bowled by Rawlins for 28 and then almost immediately new batsman Mike Norris was trapped LBW by Rawlins without scoring.

Sam Dorrington and Dan Smith have been amongst Ifield’s most consistent performers with the bat and again they delivered with a partnership of 61 runs during which Smith brought up another half century.

Smith was bowled by Pocklington for 71 with victory in sight and it was left to Jack Groves to hit the winning boundary to secure a six wicket win with 13 overs spare.

Ifield host Worthing next Saturday.