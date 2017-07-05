CRICKET: Rose takes six wickets as Three Bridges comfortably beat St James

St James skipper Michael Murray won the toss and batted on what looked like a fairly dry surface at Three Bridges.

Sussex League Division 2

St James 122 Three Bridges 126-4

But they didn’t have the better of the early overs.

After taking two wickets last week Matt Blandford continued his form and took the early wickets of Sam Cooper and Mahmood for four and eight respectively.

Sims and Rollings batted cautiously together against the tight bowling of the Bridges seamers but it was the spin of Rose who did the damage.

He had Sims (21) caught by Cowan at cover which opened the door for Bridges.

Rollings was caught and bowled off Paraam at the other end for 19 as St James fell to 50-4.

After drinks Rose produced his best performance of the season and proved too good for the middle order. He got Foreman stumped for one before Bradley was caught for 21 and Loughton was LBW soon after.

St James struggled to up the scoring rate as wickets fell, and were looking at a below par total.

Cope and captain Murray were out before Matt Blandford came back and got his third wicket bowling Riddell for five.

St James finished on 122 on a pitch which turned from the start, Rose with an excellent 6-24 and Matt Blandford with three wickets.

Bridges chased the total relatively comfortably despite Golding (0) and Cowan (13) falling early to Loughton and Rattle.

The spin of Rattle caused a few problems however overseas Anish Paraam played an impressive innings to send Bridges towards the winning line.

He hit 42 before a good ball from Murray had him LBW, after he played confident strokes all round the ground and looked in control.

Olle Blandford dug in at the other end riding some luck along the way.

He made 31 as Walker came in and found the boundary with ease. Walker made 24 not out once again being there at the end of the innings with Russell.

Chasing 122 for the loss of four wickets, Bridges gained 30 points in what’s proving to be a tight promotion battle at the top of the league.

Tough tests await Bridges next week with an away trip to Bognor followed by a league match against Guernsey on Sunday at home.