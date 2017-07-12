CRICKET: Smith dominates as leaders Ifield win by two wickets

Ifield were far from convincing but still won away at St James by two wickets to secure their position at the top of the table.

Sussex League Division 2

St James 206-8

Ifield 207-8

St James won the toss and decided to bat first Pratik Patel dropped a straight forward chance when Hector Loughton was on 41 and this proved costly.

Wickets started to fall around him but Loughton reached an entertaining century before he became one of three stumping victims for Jack Groves when on exactly 100 and the total on 143 for 4.

A late flurry of runs from Henry Cope and James McCammon took the final total to 206 for 8 off 53 overs with Dan Smith picking up a five-wicket haul.

The Ifield reply got off to a poor start. Mike Norris and Smith rebuilt the innings and 101 was on the board before the next wicket fell when Norris was caught at long off for 34.

Sam Dorrington joined Smith and together they kept the scoreboard ticking over nicely.

Smith’s innings ended shortly after receiving a second painful blow when he was stumped for a well-made 76.

At 160 for 4 Ifield were well placed but there was a flurry of wickets in a few short overs as the visitors found themselves on 175 for 8 and in real danger of losing the game.

Dorrington was interspersing some excellent shots with good fortune as catching opportunities were spurned but finally in Pratik Patel he found somebody in the lower order who stayed with him.

Victory came when Patel atoned for his earlier dropped catch with a quick-fire 18 runs off 12 balls. Dorrington finished on a hugely important 43 not out.

This wasn’t Ifield’s finest performance but they showed grit and determination to secure a victory.

Ifield entertain Eastbourne next Saturday at Ifield Green.