A24 HIT-AND-RUN UPDATE: ‘We are looking for a man whose identity is known to us’ say police

Police have confirmed today they are looking for a man whose identity is known to the force as they continue the manhunt following a fatal crash on the A24.

Officers said a stolen black Mercedes AMG estate was involved in a crash with a Ford Fiesta on the A24 at Horsham in which a 70-year-old woman died and her female passenger was injured last Friday (November 10).

A police spokesman said: “We are looking for a man whose identity is known to us who we believe has important information in connection with our investigation. There are a number of lines of enquiry that we are following currently to locate him.”

Police said that two cars believed to be connected to a burglary at Goring had left Buck Barn service station just after 2pm on November 10.

One car left the road shortly afterwards and a man was apprehended, police said.

Sussex Police confirmed today that Isaac McFadyen, 18, a student, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, Feltham, appeared before Crawley magistrates on Monday (November 13), where he pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and receiving stolen goods.

He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court on December 11.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Op Mantra, serial 684 of 10/11.