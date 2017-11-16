Appeal to report car crime in Crawley

Police are appealing for anyone who has been a victim of theft from a vehicle in Crawley in recent weeks to report it if they haven’t already done so.

PC Tristan Sturt said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who has had anything stolen from a vehicle or who may have their vehicle tampered with, especially in the Southgate area, in recent weeks.

“Also, I’d appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of the morning.

“I am aware that people may not have reported such incidents, but I am trying to establish whether this is part of a series.”

Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 100 of 15/11.