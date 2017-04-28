Bank holiday drugs crackdown in Crawley

Extra officers and a specialist drug dog unit will be patrolling Crawley this weekend as part of a crackdown on illegal drug supply.

The Bank Holiday operation is aimed at deterring and combatting drug offences, police say.

Throughout the weekend, officers will be joining routine evening and night time patrols, along with a specialist passive drug dog unit.

Inspector Sue Neilson said: “Sussex Police continues to take all drug offences very seriously and local knowledge and information can be extremely useful helping us to disrupt supply and use in Crawley.

“All details, no matter how small, can help in building the bigger picture and I would ask anyone with information about the supply of drugs to report online.”

Have you seen anything? Report it to Sussex Police online or call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

