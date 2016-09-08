Banned ‘highly toxic’ substances seized at Gatwick Airport

A large quantity of highly toxic substances, linked to cancer, have been seized at Gatwick Airport.

West Sussex County Council said Trading Standards along with the UK Border Force found around 280 skin lightening products on board a flight from Africa.

Skin lightening products seized at Gatwick Airport.

The cosmetic products are believed to contain hydroquinone, which is banned throughout Europe.

A council spokesman said some of the products were labelled as hydroquinone free but are suspected to contain the substance.

They are expected to have a retail value between £5 and £20, the spokesman added.

A passenger is currently under investigation following the flight on August 22.

David Barling, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for residents’ Services, said: “Our excellent Trading Standards team work very hard in conjunction with our partner agencies to protect our borders and consumers and prevent extremely dangerous products from entering the UK.

“These products we believe contain hydroquinone, which is a very harmful substance that could have caused significant damage to innocent consumers.”

Peter Aston, Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “Hydroquinone is a bleaching agent which can remove the top layer of skin, running the risk of infection and increasing the risk of sunburn.

“It can also increase the risk of skin cancer or can cause fatal liver and kidney damage.

“We will continue to monitor this dangerous and unscrupulous trade to protect West Sussex residents.”

Anyone with information about skin lightening creams containing hydroquinone can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or can report details online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Banned ‘highly toxic’ substances seized at Gatwick Airport Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...