Betting shop robbed in Crawley

Officers are investigating a robbery at a betting shop in Crawley.

At about 9pm on Saturday, January 28 a man walked into the Corals on Worth Road at the end of the Pound Hill Parade and threatened a member of staff with a gun, police say.

He demanded cash from the tills and safe before leaving.

Detective Sergeant Colin Garman said: “Thankfully the member of staff was not injured but was very shaken by what happened. The suspect is described as 5ft 11ins to 6ft, wearing dark clothing including a hooded top and a New York Yankees baseball cap with white writing and a red logo on the front.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen the man leaving shortly after 9pm as it is a busy parade of shops and a pub right next door.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1329 of 28/01.

