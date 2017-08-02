Boy, 15, arrested after police pursue stolen car along A23

A stolen car, travelling at 80mph, was pursued by police along the A23.

Officers said a Fiat Punto saloon was stolen from Brighton on Tuesday (August 1).

It was spotted in the early hours of the following morning driving southbound on the A23 near Albourne.

Police said shortly before 2.15am it is believed the car drove off from a petrol station in Pyecombe without the driver paying for their fuel.

Officers pursued the vehicle along the A23 and into Brighton with the Fiat reaching speeds of up to 80mph.

It was found abandoned at a car park at the Brighton Marina.

Police said no-one was hurt and nothing was damaged during the pursuit.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft and other driving offences. He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.