Boy arrested after man ‘hit with broken bottle’

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and a man hospitalised after a fight on Saturday night.

Police were called to a report of a fight at a party at the Scout hut, next to the Crawley Lawn Tennis Club in Hazelwick Avenue in Crawley, at 11.45pm, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

An 18-year-old man was found with cuts to his neck and face after being hit with a broken bottle, the spokesman added.

He went to the East Surrey Hospital where he received stitches for the wounds.

A 15-year-old Crawley boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, police say. He was questioned and released on bail until April 9.

A spokesperson for the South East Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said an ambulance attended the scene following reports of an assault, but found the patient had already been taken to hospital when it arrived.

