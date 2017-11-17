Boy pushed to floor and robbed in Horsham

Police are hunting for a man after an 11-year-old boy was pushed to the floor and robbed in Horsham.

Officers said the boy was walking along North Parade at about at 6.20pm on Wednesday (November 15) when he was approached by a man at the junction with Redford Avenue.

The man shoved him to the ground and stole his phone and cash before running off in the direction of the town centre

The man was described as a white man, believed to be in his late teens, 5’ 9”, of slim build and wearing blue jeans with a black belt.

Detective Constable Simon Goulding said: “We are urgently seeking anyone with CCTV, dash cam footage or anything similar that might have captured the incident to get in contact with us.

“This was a distressing incident for a young boy and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information on the robbery.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1224 of 15/11. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.