Break in at Crawley Town could cost thousands

A thief who allegedly broke into a football club twice in one night may have a hard time offloading the Champagne they stole as the bottles have the owner’s name on.

Police carrying out a routine patrol noticed a person stood by the back gate of the Crawley Town Football Club stadium at about 1.30am this morning.

The person ran away and on inspection officers confirmed there had a been a forced entry into the bar, a spokesperson for Sussex police said.

Kelly Derham, operations director at Crawley Town Football Club, said there had been another break in later that night which was caught on club CCTV.

She confirmed that five bottles of Champagne and two bottles of Prosecco had been stolen, adding to the cost of the broken window and cash tills she says someone attempted to force open.

“We are trying to run a football club and these are problems we could do without,” she said.

“It just feels that it is one thing after another at the moment.

“It’s just a waste of everyone’s resources really,” she added, estimating that the total cost could be up to a couple of thousand pounds.

According to Ms Derham, the Champagne bottles that were taken had the bar manager’s name on.

Police are investigating the incident and witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 50 of 20/10.

