Brothers charged with burglary following spate of break-ins

Two brothers have been charged with burglary following a spate of break-ins in Crawley.

Jordan Bellamy, 24, of Ditchling Hill, Crawley, has been charged with burglary at Firle Close, where he stole a wallet, cash and tobacco on September 4, police said.

He has also been charged burglary with intent to steal at Oak Way, Crawley, on September 4, going equipped for burglary at The Parade (with a tool) on September 4, burglary and theft at St Mary’s Drive, where he stole a purse with cards and £250 cash on September 3, burglary and theft at Dalewood Gardens, where he stole a Samsung Galaxy A6 and a purse on September 4, theft of pedal cycle at Steyning Close on September 4, and fraud by false representation (using a bank card belonging to someone else) at The Parade on September 4, added police.

Levi Bellamy, 18, a labourer of Daubeny Close, Bristol, has been charged with burglary at Firle Close, where he stole a wallet, cash and tobacco on September 4, police said.

He has also been charged with burglary with intent to steal at Oak Way, Crawley on September 4, theft of pedal cycle at Steyning Close on September 4, burglary with intent to steal at Steyning Close on September 4, burglary and theft at St Mary’s Drive, where he stole a purse with cards and £250 cash on September 3, and going equipped for burglary at The Parade (with a tool) on September 4.

The pair were arrested in the early hours of September 4, when there was a report of a break-in at Firle Close.

They will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on October 3.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.