Car fire ‘believed to be deliberate’

A car in the K2 Crawley car park in the early hours of Sunday morning is believed to be have been set alight on purpose.

Police were called at about 1.50am on Sunday, October 16 by West Sussex Fire and Rescue who were dealing with a car on fire in the car park in Pease Pottage Hill.

The blaze was put out and there were no reported injuries, police say.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire is ‘believed to be deliberate’.

Police are asking witnesses to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 124 of 16/10.

