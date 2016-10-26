CCTV image released following wallet theft

Police have released a CCTV image following a theft of a wallet from a post office in Broadfield.

Officers investigating the theft of a wallet from the post office counter at Broadfield newsagents, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to.

Police say at 4.24pm on Friday, October 21 she was next in line to a 50-year-old local man who had gone to the post office to buy a stamp. In doing so, he inadvertently left his wallet containing £110 cash and bank cards behind.

According to police the woman pictured had enquired about cashing in a National Lottery scratchcard.

The missing wallet was made of black leather. The woman police would like to talk to is described as white, between 30 and 40 years of age, with long blonde hair. She was wearing a black leather jacket with an off-white fur hood.

The woman herself, anyone recognising her or anyone else with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1157 of 21/10.

Alternatively members of the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

