Concern for missing Crawley man

Police are concerned for a missing Crawley man.

Jason Matten, 30, was reported missing from the West Green area of Crawley at about 10pm last night (July 6) and was last seen in Tilgate Park in the early hours of today (July 7), police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned as Jason requires medication for an ongoing liver condition and he has avoided contact from family members.

“He has strong links to Tilgate Park and has an extensive knowledge of the area.”

Jason is described as white, about 6ft 2in, of slim build, with medium length dark hair and a goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an Iron Maiden print and dark jeans, police added.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to report it online quoting serial 1585 of 06/07.

