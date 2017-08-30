Concern for missing man with dementia

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Crawley man who suffers with dementia.

William Harrison, 68, has been reported missing from his home today (August 30), said police.

He suffers with dementia and subsequently speaks very quietly and was spotted attempting to get on a bus at Broadfield Barton, added police.

He is white, 6ft, of slim build, with a pale complexion, thinning white hair and wears glasses.

Also known as Bill, he was wearing a black jacket with a purple lining, blue jeans, a turquoise stripped T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 379 of 30/08.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.

