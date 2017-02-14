Concerns for missing woman

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing 47-year-old woman from Crawley.

It is believed Sabah Slimani left her home in Hastings Road from around midday on Friday (February 10), police said.

She is described as African, 5ft 6in with dark brown curly hair which she usually wears in a bun.

She also normally wears multiple rings on both hands and has stud earrings, police said.

PC Ian Vasey from the Missing Persons team said: “We are concerned about Sabah as she has not been seen for a few days now and we want to make sure she is ok.

“We believe she could still be in the Crawley area or possibly Brighton.”

If you see Sabah or have any information about her whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 851 of 11/02.

