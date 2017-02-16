COUNTY NEWS: Homeless woman slashed in razor attack

A woman suffered serious injuries after it is believed she was slashed with a razor in an attack yesterday evening.

Police were called to the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing town centre at 6.45pm on Wednesday, February 15, to reports that a woman, believed to be homeless, had been assaulted.

Four arrests have been made, police said. Pictures Eddie Mitchell

According to police, the 31-year-old female victim, who is understood to be a rough sleeper, was found to have serious hand injuries, which are thought to have been inflicted with a razor during an attack in nearby Chapel Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Worthing Hospital where she was detained for treatment.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police officers searched the area and four women were arrested on suspicion of wounding offences.

“They were a 21-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old, all from Worthing, and a 19-year-old from Lancing.”

Officers at the scene. Pictures Eddie Mitchell

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information concerning the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1013 of 15/02.

Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Details can also be reported online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/

