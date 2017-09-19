COUNTY NEWS: Man injured in ‘serious’ police car collision

A ‘serious collision’ involving a Sussex Police car has injured a man, weeks after a pedestrian died in a police car collision.

The A259 in central Brighton has been closed both ways from West Street to the A23 at Old Steine, just outside of the Brighton Albion hotel, for a couple of hours.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a police car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Brighton.

“Officers were responding to an emergency call when their car collided with a man in Kings Road, at 6.05pm on Tuesday (19 September).

“The 59-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with a shoulder injury. The road is currently closed from West Street in both directions while investigations are carried out.

“Following the collision, the force has referred the incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

The A259 in Brighton is closed after a serious collision. Images show a police car with a smashed windscreen. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“If you witnessed the collision or have any information please contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Cornhill.”

There are queues backing up to Hove, with long delays expected.

Buses are being diverted down North Street, which has been reopened for the evening after closing yesterday for eight weeks of repair work, according to a tweet from Brighton and Hove Bus.

This comes after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a police car in Brighton on August 25, which is already being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission. Click here for more.

The A259 traffic this evening. Picture: @AQRoss on Twitter