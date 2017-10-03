COUNTY NEWS: Men jailed following probe into linked robberies

Two men have been jailed following a police investigation into ten linked robberies in summer 2016.
Damien Gilbert, 24, and Liam Newman, 31, admitted robbing a betting shop, with Newman also admitting a second robbery.
Two men have been jailed following a police investigation into ten linked robberies in summer 2016.
Damien Gilbert, 24, and Liam Newman, 31, admitted robbing a betting shop, with Newman also admitting a second robbery.
Almost Done!
Registering with Crawley Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.