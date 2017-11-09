COUNTY NEWS: Police arrest three in murder investigation

Police have arrested three more people in connection with a murder investigation.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on yesterday and a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman – all from Worthing – were arrested in the town on this morning.

All three have been released under investigation, police say.

Officers are continuing to investigate the murder of Stephen Frith after he was found dead at a flat in Tarring Road, West Worthing, shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, October 27.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between 7pm on Wednesday, October 25 and 5.25pm on Friday October 27, or who may have other information, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Clyde.

Alternatively please visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.