COUNTY NEWS: Police hunt for two men following attempted robbery of security workers

Two security workers collecting boxes of cash from a Sussex bank locked themselves inside the building following an attempt to rob the pair, police have said.

Police said the two-person crew from a G4S security van were collecting the money from the Santander Bank in Queens Road, Hastings, at about 9pm on Friday (September 30).

Two men on a moped pulled up at the junction with Castle Hill Passage moments later. Officers said they approached the security crew who locked themselves in the bank.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “One of the men tried unsuccessfully to smash the glass bank door with a metal bar, and the pair rode off empty handed a few moments later.”

The men have been described as wearing dark clothing and white helmets.

Detective Constable Rob Tillyer said; “If you saw what happened outside the bank, or have any other information, please is also asked to contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1521 of 30/09.”

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

