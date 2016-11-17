COUNTY NEWS: Police release update on body found in an alley

Police have released an update on the investigation into a body found in an alley yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Pavilion Road in Worthing about 12.10pm yesterday after a man was found lying in a nearby alley, according to Sussex Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the original story here.

Police have sinced confirmed ‘there are no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the death.

The coroner’s officer has been informed.

