COUNTY NEWS: Police seal off city centre after ‘armed man’ seen outside store

Sussex Police sealed off part of a city centre last night after reports that a man ‘in a distressed state’ was sitting on a bench with what appeared to be a handgun.

Armed police and trained negotiators were called to the scene in North Street, Chichester, with immediate area cordoned off and nearby pubs and restaurants closed.

Police incident in North Street, Chichester �UKNIP

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At around 8.45pm on Sunday (30 October) police received reports of a man sitting on a bench outside Boots in North Street, Chichester, with what appeared to be a small silver handgun.

“He appeared to be in a distressed state.

“Armed police attended and the immediate area was sealed off to protect members of the public. Local pubs and restaurants closed early and allowed customers and staff to leave via rear exits.

“Trained negotiators were called in to try to calm the man and persuade him to give up the weapon.

Police incident in North Street, Chichester �UKNIP

“When he failed to do so he was temporarily disabled by use of Taser, the weapon was safely recovered and the man was detained.

“He sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital to be checked. No one else was hurt and local streets were re-opened shortly after 10.30pm.”

Sussex Police said in a statement that a 41-year-old man from Chichester has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and remained in custody as of 1.45pm on Monday (October 31).

Police incident in North Street, Chichester �UKNIP

