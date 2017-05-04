COUNTY NEWS: Police search for man with firearm spotted near two Sussex schools

Pupils were kept inside two Sussex primary schools this afternoon after police received reports of a man with a firearm in the area.

A man with a firearm was reported in Worthing in the vicinity of Victoria Park and Norfolk Street just after 2.15pm today (Thursday, May 4).

A man showed the weapon to a member of the public, a spokesperson said.

No threats were made and the man raised his concerns to police, the spokesperson said.

Police officers attended and took the decision to keep children, staff and parents inside Heene Primary school and St Mary’s Catholic School while a search of the area was carried out, confirmed the spokesperson.

Once satisfied that the area was safe, the schools allowed children to be collected as normal, the spokesperson said.

No suspect has been identified in relation to the report and local officers remain in the area, according to the spokesperson.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.